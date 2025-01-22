Field day for farmers organised

DUMPORIJO, 21 Jan: Twenty-five farmers benefitted from a field day programme on ‘Duck-cum-fish integrated farming system’, organised here by the Upper Subansiri KVK on Tuesday.

The programme was organised to showcase the performance of duck and fish farming system among the farmers to motivate them towards integrated farming system.

“This integrated model was introduced to one of the progressive farmers of Dumporijo, Taku Digli, and the result product of duck (pati duck) and fish was demonstrated for the participants with the assistance of KVK Head Dr Nyape Bam, fishery programme assistant Dipjyoti Bora, animal science expert Dr Dipankar Hazarika, and others,” the KVK said.

Digli shared his experience in integrated farming system, and working with assistance from the KVK, it said.