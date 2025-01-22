Open golf tournament organised

Prem Chetry

RUPA, 21 Jan: An open golf tournament was organised here in West Kameng district on Sunday by the Arunachal Pradesh State Golf Association.

The tournament attracted golfers of all levels,showcasing games of seasoned professionals and enthusiastic amateurs. A total of 20 golfers, including ladies, students and golfers from Tenga, Rupa, Tawang and Itanagar, participated in the tournament.

Prabhave Chib from Kendra Vidyalaya Tenga and Mamta Grewal also competed with the pro golfers in a very competitive atmosphere.

The tournament was one more step in promoting golf in the state.