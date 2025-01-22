NABARD GM at St Claret College to explore collaborative opportunities

ZIRO, 21 Jan: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) General Manager Damodar Mishra on Tuesday visited St Claret College Ziro (SCCZ) as part of his two-day official visit to Lower Subansiri district, and held a meeting with the principal of the college and his team.

The meeting focused on exploring collaborative opportunities, particularly in the domain of climate action.

The GM underscored the bank’s ongoing efforts in Arunachal Pradesh for natural resource management and livelihood enhancement projects, partnering with higher education institutions, state government agencies and civil society organisations.

While interacting with the faculty members, Mishra encouraged the college to leverage its expertise and community outreach to develop innovative projects addressing climate change challenges and improving the livelihoods of local communities.

SCCZ principal Dr Fr Allwyn Mendoz briefed the NABARD GM on the college’s recent achievements and ongoing initiatives. He announced that the department of geography under the leadership of Dr Utpal Talukdar would take the lead in preparing a project proposal focusing on climate change and livelihood enhancement for submission to the NABARD.

The visit underscored the NABARD’s commitment to fostering partnerships with academic institutions to address pressing developmental challenges, particularly in rural and climate-vulnerable regions.

The meeting was facilitated by NABARD’s District Development Manager Dr Lalit Maurya.