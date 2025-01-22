‘Women on Wheels’ team calls on guv

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: An 18-member team of ‘Women on Wheels’ called on Governor KT Parnaikand his wife Anagha Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

“The All Women Car Drive Season 3 expedition aims to promote the Dekho Apna Desh, road safety and Swachch Bharat under the patronage of the National Commission for Women, supported by the DoNER ministry and the state governments of the Northeast,” a communiqué from the Raj Bhavan informed.

Interacting with the participants from different parts of the country, the governor commended their spirit of adventure and extended greetings on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the expedition would give exposure to the participants to the vibrant cultures and unique traditions of the state.

The governor called upon the members of Women on Wheels to be goodwill ambassadors of Arunachal. He highlighted the state’s development, the vibrant village programme, hydropower development, and tourism potential.

“There is a concerted effort to make Arunachal Pradesh a self-sustained state, ensuring all-round development, while preserving the customs and traditions of the indigenous populace,” Parnaik said.

Former minister Taba Tedir, APPSC member Rosy Taba and Amazing Namaste Foundation chairmsn Atul Kulkarni – the organiser of Women on Wheels – briefed the governor on the tour and shared the experiences of the participants, the communiqué.