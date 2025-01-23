APSCW team visits KGBV in Changlang

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: A team from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), during its tour of Changlang district, visited the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Maganton under Raja Nagar on Wednesday.

APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam, while interacting with the young girls, explained the powers and functions of the Women’s Commission. She briefed them about the one-stop centers and women’s helpline in the districts.

She also shared that the marriageable age for both girls and boys is set to be 21 years. “Until then, every student must remain vigilant and focus on their studies to succeed in life,” Pakam said.

The team also visited Sudhar Ghar, a de-addiction center at Bordumsa. The center is staffed by a doctor, counselor, three nurses and other personnel, and is equipped with well-developed infrastructure. Both the school and the center are under the supervision of the RK Mossang Memorial Society.