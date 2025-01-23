eVITARA exemplifies Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ vision

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: The Maruti Suzuki e VITARA marks a big leap in the company’s journey toward decarbonization and sustainable mobility. Built on the all-new HEARTECT-e platform, it delivers superior performance while embodying futuristic design and a premium experience. Safety is a priority with 7 airbags and Level 2 ADAS, complemented by Next-Gen Suzuki Connect offering over 60 features.

The ‘e for me’ ecosystem includes smart home chargers, fast DC chargers at dealerships, and an app for seamless charging solutions. Manufactured in India for domestic and over 100 global markets, the e VITARA exemplifies Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to innovation and the ‘Make in India’ vision, said a company release.