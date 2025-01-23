DDMA, NDRF conduct mock exercise on earthquake

DOIMUKH, 22 Jan: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the 12th Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed at Hollongi conducted a district level mock exercise, simulating an earthquake scenario at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) depot here on Wednesday.

The primary objectives of the exercise were to assess and enhance the preparedness and coordination of the first responders, including fire services, health officials, community volunteers, Aapda Mitra, NDRF.

The exercise simulated an earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale at 7 am, causing multiple residential building collapses, fires and oil leaks from the storage tank shell at the depot. The stakeholders demonstrated their preparedness and response capabilities, showcasing their ability to collaborate seamlessly in the face of a disaster.

During the exercise, the NDRF conducted search and rescue operations within the simulated collapsed IOCL building. They also evacuated victims from the incident sites and transported them to health facilities and first-aid rooms for treatment.

The mock drill helped identify areas for improvement and ensured that all participants were well-equipped to handle emergency situations effectively. (DIPRO)