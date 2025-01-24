CoSAAP mourns UDC’s demise

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has mourned the demise of Tabia Abraham, upper division clerk (UDC) in the office of the Lower Subansiri DC, who passed away 20 January at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

Abraham was also the CoSAAP’s Lower Subansiri district unit secretary (protocol).

Born on 21 February, 1970, Abraham had joined state government service in 1992. “He was a very sincere, disciplined and dedicated government employee. Along with his colleagues, late Abraham actively participated the historical CoSAAP movement of 2008-09, representing Lower Subansiri district unit,” the CoSAAP stated in a condolence message.

The funeral ceremony of late Abraham was done at Kakoi village, Kimin, on 21 January. CoSAAP secretary-general Gonya Riba, along with its IPS secretary Marli Ingo paid last tributes on behalf of the state government employees during the funeral ceremony.

The CoSAAP prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

“The CoSAAP also urges the state government, particularly the district administration, to render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in government job to the bereaved family member of late Tabia Abraham,” it said.