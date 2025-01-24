PGCIL, project affected residents meet to address transmission lines issues

DEOMALI, 23 Jan: A coordination meeting of government officials, representatives of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and project-affected residents of Deomali area was held at the ADC’s conference hall here in Tirap district on Thursday to address and resolve issues concerning the 132 kv and the 33 kv transmission lines from Deomali to Khonsa.

Presiding over the meeting, Tirap DC Techu Aran emphasised the importance of public cooperation in facilitating the implementation of developmental projects. He urged the project-affected people and the general public to support government agencies and departments in their efforts to execute government programmes for the collective benefit of the society.

After thorough discussions, several key resolutions were adopted during the meeting for resolving the issues and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Government officials, including the Deomali ADC and CO, the DFOs of Deomali and Khonsa, the power department executive engineer, zilla parishad members of Deomali and Soha, representatives of the PGCIL, and project-affected residents of Deomali area attended the meeting. (DIPRO)