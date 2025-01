PASIGHAT, 23 Jan: The Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Pasighat, in collaboration with the traffic police and the NSS unit of JN College, organised a road safety awareness programme here from 17-23 January, as part of the National Safety Month.

The programme was aimed at fostering awareness, community engagement, and educational outreach to promote road safety, the NYK informed in a release, adding that the programme saw the participation of 25 MY Bharat Youth volunteers from across the district.