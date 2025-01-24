Youth leadership training prog

TEZU, 23 Jan: The Art of Living (AoL) conducted a weeklong youth leadership training programme at Mount Truth School here in Lohit district.

AoL teachers Dinesh Patel and Kirjum Lollen were the resource persons.

Fourteen participants joined the programme with the intention to improve leadership skills to serve the society along with uplifting their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual growth. They engaged in yoga, breath work, meditation, communication skills improvement, personality development, etc. The participants also pledged to serve the society.

Public leaders Gemso Bellai and Biraj Linggi handed over certificates to the participants at the end of the seven-day programme.

Earlier, Dinesh Patel had conducted a ‘bal chetna shivir’ for the students of the Apna Vidya Bhavan and the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Wakro.