Quiz competition organised to mark Parakram Diwas

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: A district-level quiz competition was organised at PM Shri KendriyaVidyalaya (KV) No 2, Itanagar, as part of the Parakram Diwas celebration.

The event witnessed the participation of 100 students representing neighbouring KVs, Jawahar NavodayaVidyalayas, PM Shri schools, and state board schools.

The quiz was based on the ‘Bharat Hai Hum’ series, emphasising the values of unity and patriotism. The participants showcased their knowledge and competitive spirit throughout the programme. As a special gesture, each participant was gifted a copy of the book Exam Warrior by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The winners were felicitated by PM Shri KV No 2, Itanagar Principal NK Chourasia.

While Hiyaa Kashyap from KV NERIST won the first position, Atmajeet Kumar from PM Shri KV No 2, Itanagar won the second prize, and the third position was shared by Marry Phassang (JNV), Vanshika Jangir (PM Shri KV No 2, Itanagar), and Tadung Bagang (DPS, Itanagar).