Tirap DFCSO passes way, DA & IFCSAP mourn

KHONSA, 23 Jan: Tirap district food and civil supplies officer (DFCSO) Noblen Songtheng passed away in Dibrugarh in Assam due to illness on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Born on 28 August, 1974, late Songtheng had joined government service on 19 March, 1998.

In a condolence meeting on Thursday, the officers and staffs of the Tirap DC office and its adjoining offices mourned the untimely demise of Songtheng. They observed two minutes’ silence to pay homage to the departed soul, and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) joined the Rangfra Faith Promotion Society (RFPS) in mourning the death of Songtheng, who was also the RFPS secretary (administration).

In a condolence message, the IFCSAP said the late Songtheng was a revered indigenous religious leader, cultural custodian, and unwavering advocate for the rights and dignity of the indigenous people.

“In his lifetime, as an ardent IFCSAP, Arunachal Vikas Parishad and Arun Jyoti karyakarta, late Songtheng achieved what few other can: he has touched countless lives, preserved timeless traditions, and inspired a generation to stand firmly in their identity while reaching for progress,” the message read.

The IFCSAP extended condolences to the bereaved family, the indigenous communities of the TCL region and all who mourn the death of late Songtheng.

“May late Songtheng rest in eternal peace, and may his ideas and teachings continue to guide us,” it said. (With DIPRO input)