Massive wildfire breaks out below village in Tawang

SAKGYUR/LUNGLA, 24 Jan: A massive wildfire erupted on Friday morning near the Tawang Chu river, below Sagkyur village in Pamakhar circle of Tawang district. The fire quickly spread, posing a significant threat to Sagkyur and nearby villages.

Timely intervention by the Lungla administration, with the support of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB),Indian Army personnel from the Tawang brigade, local police, and residents, successfully contained the fire near the village and residential buildings, preventing potential loss of lives and property.

Despite these efforts, the wildfire in the jungle continues to burn due to the challenging terrain of steep mountains and dense, inaccessible forest. All agencies are on high alert to prevent further spread of the fire.

Lungla ADC (i/c) Ama Nungnu Mara and District Disaster Management Officer Genden Tsomu are leading the coordination efforts on-site. Officers from the Indian Army, state police, SSB, BRO, and the forest department are actively monitoring the situation and working to bring the fire under control.

The administration has urged the public to stay vigilant and report any further developments or incidents to the authorities immediately. The villagers have been advised to prioritise safety and cooperate with the response teams to ensure swift action.(DIPRO)