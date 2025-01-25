Takar advances to QFs at Egypt Para Badminton International

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: Biri Takar of Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles at the Egypt Para Badminton International, 2025 in the SL4 category in Cairo on Friday.

Takar beat S Tumkaya from Turkey 21-12, 21-19 in the pre-quarter round.

He will next play against the World No 12 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Takar had won three matches and lost one in the group stage.

He was scheduled to play in the doubles round of 16.

It is a BWF para-badminton international level 2 event.