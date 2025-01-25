Rijiju attends Pineapple Fest, inaugurates projects

BAGRA, 24 Jan: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated several central development projects for West Siang district, prior to attending the valedictory function of the Arunachal Pineapple Festival (APF) 2.0 here on Friday, in the company of Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini, and Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tamme Phassang.

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju said that the APF should be organised at the national level in the years to come. “Pineapple Festival should be in the pineapple producer map of India. The soil of Bagra and adjoining areas are most suitable for pineapple cultivation,” he said, and urged the people of Arunachal to “make Arunachal Pradesh the fruit bowl of India,” adding that “infrastructure for fruits cultivation will be provided by the state government.”

The union minister also assured to have a sports stadium constructed in Darka village.

Jini in his address encouraged pineapple growers to take up organic farming. He said that the state government is “providing many sports facilities for talented individuals, and incentives for young entrepreneurs and students.” He also urged the farmers and villagers to avail of the facilities provided under the ANBY, ANKY, CMMAY, etc.

Mayor Phassang and retired health joint director Dr Dubom Bagra also spoke.

Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, West Siang DC Mamu Hage, HoDs, West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete, panchayat leaders, administrative officers, and others were also present. (DIPRO)