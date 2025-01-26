High taxi fares at Naharlagun railway station cause concern among passengers

[Tenjing Koyu]

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Passengers and tourists arriving at the Naharlagun railway station have raised concern over the exorbitant taxi fares, which they claim are disproportionately high and create significant transportation challenges.

The fare from the railway station to Naharlagun is reported to be Rs 400, while trips to Nirjuli cost Rs 800, and journeys to Itanagar range between Rs 900 and Rs 1,500. These rates, according to passengers, are higher than many train tickets and leave travellers, particularly those without personal transport, with limited options.

Conversations with taxi drivers revealed that many operate private vehicles rather than commercial ones. Drivers explained that they often come from Itanagar, which is a considerable distance away, and face difficulty securing passengers due to the low tourist footfall in the region. This, they say, compels them to charge higher fares to make ends meet, as most can only complete one trip per day. However, passengers argue that these charges are unreasonable and place an undue burden on those travelling to and from the station.

A tourist expressed frustration, saying, “I had no choice but to pay Rs 1,500 to get to Itanagar, which is more than my train ticket cost.” A student similarly voiced concern, adding, “As a student, how am I supposed to afford such high fares? There needs to be a proper transportation system to make travel easier for people.” Another passenger recounted having to walk to a nearby town to catch a local Sumo taxi due to the unaffordable taxi fares, stating, “I come from a poor family and had no other choice.”

The lack of alternative transportation further exacerbates the issue. Passengers noted that there are only one or two buses serving the station, and they are often overcrowded. Autorickshaws are also scarce, leaving travellers reliant on taxis. “Most people have someone to pick them up, but for those of us travelling alone, the lack of affordable transportation options is a serious problem,” remarked a bachelor travelling to Naharlagun.

Additionally, some passengers criticised the behaviour of taxi drivers, claiming that they are unwilling to negotiate fares and often set rigid rates. One traveller described the drivers as “rude” and said, “They don’t even try to understand our situation.”

The recurring complaints underscore the urgent need for an organised transportation system at the Naharlagun railway station. Passengers are calling for the establishment of a regulated transport authority to ensure fair pricing and reliable alternatives, such as shuttle buses or commercial taxis, to ease the burden on travellers. With the railway station serving as a vital link to the region, improving transportation services is essential for the convenience of passengers and the overall development of the area.