Transferring elephants from Arunachal should be stopped

After being heavily criticised for transporting 33 elephants from Arunachal to a private zoo in Gujarat, the environment and forest department finally responded on Friday. The state’s principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) claimed that 20 captive elephants were shipped to the Radhe Krishna Temple Welfare Trust under Vantara, a rescue centre for captive elephants and other wild animals managed by the Reliance Group, in Gujarat with the approval of the high-powered committee constituted by the Tripura High Court and entrusted by the Supreme Court of India. The PCCF added that it was done with the full consent of the current owners of the animals.

The PCCF has conveniently cited the court to justify the relocation of elephants. In the past, experts have expressed concern over the relocation of elephants from Arunachal to other parts of the country. They survive best in their natural habitat. The PCCF can impress upon the Reliance Group to start a rescue centre in the Northeast itself, preferably in Arunachal Pradesh. This will immensely benefit elephants as they will be in a region that climatically suits them. The transfer of elephants from Arunachal to other parts of the country should be put to an end.