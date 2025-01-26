National Tourism Day celebrated in Mechukha, Ziro

MECHUKHA, 25 Jan: The tourism department here in Shi-Yomi district, in collaboration with the All Memba Students’ Union and the Mechukha Ecotourism & Conservation Society, organised a cleanliness drive at the starting point of the renowned Mechukha La Trek to mark the National Tourism Day celebration on Saturday.

The initiative aimed to reinforce the commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Mechukha, and to foster sustainable tourism practices.

The drive also marked the launch of the ‘Bring Back Your Trash’ campaign, a pioneering effort to educate locals and tourists on the importance of responsible waste management. The campaign emphasizes carrying back all waste generated during treks or visits to pristine locations and ensuring its proper disposal, thereby maintaining the ecological balance and the scenic charm of the region.

The homestay owners in the area actively participated in the drive, reflecting the community’s collective effort to enhance Mechukha’s appeal as a sustainable tourism destination. Their involvement underscored the integral role of local stakeholders in promoting eco-friendly tourism practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Mechukha ADC Tana Yaho urged the locals and tourists alike to adhere to the principles of the ‘Bring Back Your Trash’ campaign. She emphasised the significance of protecting Mechukha’s natural beauty and called for collective responsibility to keep the serene mountains clean and unspoiled.

The tourism department of Lower Subansiri district celebrated the National Tourism Day by organising an interactive session-cum-sensitisation programme with tourism stakeholders on promotion of tourism in the district in Ziro on Saturday.

During the programme, a panel discussion was also organised with tourism stakeholders to work together for sustainable tourism development in the district.

The programme was attended by, among others, tour operators, representatives of NGOs, tourist guides, homestay owners, environmentalists, members of the Seeh Lake Committee, the Pamu Yalang Welfare Society and Taxi Association, and hotel and resort owners.