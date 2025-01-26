Rijiju launches ‘Trigonometry’ T-shirt

AALO, 25 Jan: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the T-shirt of Trigonometry, a youth-led NGO, on Saturday.

During the launch, Rijiju commended the NGO’s efforts and encouraged its memberes to continue their valuable work.

Trigonometry members during their meeting with Rijiju highlighted their recent accomplishment of constructing a new store room for the government upper primary school(GUPS), Angu.

They also brought to Rijiju’s attention a public representation made in 2019 during the school’s golden jubilee celebration.

The representation, submitted to the minister in 2019, sought the construction of a multipurpose hall at the GUPS, Angu.

The NGO emphasised the significant benefits such a hall would bring to the overall growth and development of the school.

They reiterated their request to the minister to consider their appeal and facilitate the construction of the much-needed multipurpose hall.

The minister acknowledged the NGO’s request and assured its members that he would look into the matter.