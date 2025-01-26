National Voters’ Day observed

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The governor’s secretariat at the Raj Bhavan here observed the 15th National Voters’ Day (NVD), themed ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’, on Saturday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of the officers and staff of the secretariat.

The governor’s secretary Darade Sharad Bhaskar administered the NVD pledge to the officials. The pledge reaffirmed their commitment to upholding India’s democratic traditions and ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Speaking at the event, Bhaskar emphasised the critical role of every vote in strengthening the country’s democratic framework. He said that voting is not only a fundamental right but also a tribute to the essence of democracy, underscoring the power voters hold in shaping the nation’s future.

The observance served as a reminder of the responsibility and power of voters in building a vibrant and inclusive democracy.

In West Siang district, the NVD was observed at the DC office in headquarters Aalo.

ADC Mabi Taipodia said that the NVD is observed every year to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. She administered the NVD pledge and gave away election ID cards to all newly enrolled voters.

Taipodia also gave away prizes and certificates to the winners of essay writing and painting competitions.

Assistant Commissioner Prince Kumar, EAC Koj Tacho, administrative officers, BLOs, HoDs, and other officials were present on the occasion.

In Papum Pare district, the NVD was observed at the government upper primary school (GUPS) in Yupia.

Addressing the gathering, GUPS Principal Dr Taw Azu shared insights into India’s journey to sovereignty and the importance of voting rights.

She emphasised the value of free and fair elections, and, highlighting the need to elect capable leaders, urged people not to be influenced by financial incentives or familial ties when choosing their representatives.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen also spoke.

Outstanding BLOs were felicitated and EPIC cards were handed over to newly enrolled voters.

Dr Azu administered the voters’ pledge.

In Tawang, the NVD was observed at the DC office with great enthusiasm.

To mark the occasion, a free health check-up camp was organised on the DC office premises by the District TB Control Society, in collaboration with the District Health Society. The camp provided free blood sugar and blood pressure tests, counselling on tobacco cessation, and mobile AYUSH Seva services to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Dr DW Thongon expressed gratitude to all officials involved in ensuring peaceful, free, and fair elections in the district during last year’s general elections. He encouraged young voters to exercise their voting rights without fear or pressure, and to actively participate in the democratic process to elect representatives committed to serving society.

DEO (i/c) Sangey Wangmu Mosobi emphasised the significance of National Voters’ Day, and congratulated the newly enrolled voters for stepping into their roles as responsible citizens. She underlined the importance of voting as a fundamental right exclusive to Indian citizens and urged young voters to strengthen democracy through active participation in the electoral process.

EAC (Election) Tsering Choden in her addressed called upon newly registered voters to embrace their responsibilities, stating that rights come with important obligations. She highlighted the need for sensitivity and accountability in fulfilling their democratic duties.

In Tirap district, the NVD was observed with enthusiasm at the government higher secondary school in Khonsa.

Speakers included GHSS Principal Nokdon Chimyang, Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, and ERO Tana Bapu.

The DC administered the pledge and highlighted that the National Voters’ Day has been observed since 2011. “The primary objective of observing the NVD is to promote electoral awareness among citizens and encourage their active participation in elections,” the DC said.

Aran urged students to exercise their voting rights responsibly, saying, “As voters, it is our responsibility to choose leaders based on merit, irrespective of caste, creed, region, or religion, for better governance and development.”

The best BLO certificate was awarded to Wangtop Thinra, BLO at the government primary school in New Kothin, by the DC.

In Lohit district, the district secretariat in Tezu marked the NVD with a programme highlighting election preparedness and voter participation.

EAC (Election) Rakesh Tacho delivered a presentation on election-related activities in the district, emphasising readiness and awareness initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner KN Damo encouraged new voters to actively participate in democracy by voting responsibly. He also distributed EPIC cards to the newly registered voters.

The event concluded with distribution of prizes and certificates to winners of various competitions organised by the election department.

In Lower Siang district, the day was observed in Likabali by the district election office.

DEO Rujjum Rakshap, who administered the voters’ pledge, advised the young voters and students to exercise their adult franchise “without any inducement or undue pressure.”

The event featured a prize distribution ceremony for district-level painting and essay writing competitions conducted earlier on the day’s theme.

In East Siang district, DEO Tayi Taggu administered the pledge and handed over EPICs to new voters.

The DEO spoke on the importance of voters’ responsibility in a democratic society, and also felicitated the booth level officers of the district.

ERO Tatling Pertin highlighted the importance of the occasion to encourage both new and experienced voters to actively participate in the electoral process. (Raj Bhavan, with inputs from DIPROs)