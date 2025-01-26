3 cops from Arunachal to get President’s Medal on R-Day

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Three police officers from Arunachal Pradesh will be honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day, 2025.

Additional Director General Vivek Kishore has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

The two other police officers who have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service are Inspector General Issac Pertin and Inspector Bhupen Buragohain.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in service and the Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

A total of 942 police, fire and civil defence personnel have been awarded in different categories of gallantry and service medals on the eve of the Republic Day, the release said.

These include 95 gallantry medals.

The awardees include personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence and those working in correctional services. (PIB)