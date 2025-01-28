AAPSU win Republic Day T20 match

TEZU, 27 Jan: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) team defeated the All Lohit District Students’ Union (ALDSU) team by 7 runs in a Republic Day T20 cricket match played at the cricket ground here in Lohit district on Sunday.

The event was aimed at fostering unity and cooperation between the AAPSU and its federal units and spreading the message of harmony across the state.

Under the captaincy of AAPSU vice president (administration) Bengia Pillia, team AAPSU posted a challenging total of 145/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Wangjo Bosai stole the show with an all-round performance, scoring a crucial 50 runs and taking three key wickets. His efforts earned him the ‘man of the match’ award.

The ALDSU, led by their captain Charanso Hailai fought valiantly but fell short, finishing their innings at 138 all out.

Despite the efforts of ALDSU sports secretary Awilso Tayang, the highest run-scorer of the match with 60 runs, the team was not able to chase down the target.

During the post-match ceremony, AAPSU sports secretary Zentle Mosu emphasised the role of such events in promoting peace, mutual respect and collaboration among communities.

Later, both teams jointly took part in a cleanliness drive around the cricket ground under the leadership of AAPSU social service secretary Tenzing Dususow.