RGU beats NERIST in badminton tournament

RONO HILLS, 27 Jan: A badminton tournament was organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) fraternity as part of the Republic Day celebration on Sunday.

The visiting team of the NERIST was defeated by host RGU team by 8 against 3 matches.

Both the teams comprised faculty members, academic administrators, non-teaching staffers, research scholars and students. A total of 10 men’s doubles teams and one women’s doubles team from each institution took part in the tournament.

In the first match of the day, RGU’s men’s doubles pair of Dr Rupam Kr Sharma and Jumli Kato edged past NERIST’s Prof AK Gupta and M Sanjay Singh in a three setter with the scores reading 21-8, 20-22 & 21-11.

In the second match, the RGU pair of Dr Ashi Lama and Techi Kamtung defeated the NERIST team composed of MK Prasad and Yab Tarin Camder in two straight sets. In the third match, the women’s doubles pair of RGU,consisting of Osinam Eko and Yagung Tassar, defeated the NERIST pair of Ritu Kumari and Jimli Barooah in two comfortable straight sets.

Continuing with the winning streak, again in the fourth match RGU’s pair of Munna Lal Sharma and Pura Deilyang defeated the NERIST pair of Tana Taje and Achan in two straight sets.

Opening the score for the NERIST, the fifth match went in favour of the NERIST, where the NERIST’s student pair of Rajballov Wangsu and Samuel Buhril edged past RGU research scholar pair of Taje Pali and Innao J Singpho in three sets.

The sixth match yet again went in favour of RGU, where RGU’s pair of Dr Mundip Deuri and Takang Sangdo defeated their NERIST counterparts comprising Prof Tade Karlo and Akhilesh Kumar in two straight sets. The seventh match of the evening saw the pair of Toko Shama and Dr P Devachandra Singh of the NERIST defeat the pair of Prof Gibji Nimasow and Pitam Jomoh in two straight sets.

In the eighth match, the NERIST student pair of Gebo Ori and Chewang T Bhutia edged past the research scholar pair of RGU comprising Kulenso Pul and Litlong Nokbi in three sets with the score reading 21-14, 19-21 & 21-15. In the ninth match, the RGU pair of Dr NT Rikam and Dr Hemantajit Gogoi comfortably defeated the NERIST pair of Dr Tage Tapang & Atul Saikia in two straight sets and sealed the trophy in favour of RGU for an unassailable lead of matches in the first nine games played out of the total eleven matches.

Further, in the tenth match the RGU pair of Dr H Shanjit Singh and Harih Nabam fought out a three setters against the NERIST pair of Dr KK Rajesh and Walong Songthing with the score reading 21-11, 20-22 & 21-13 in favour of RGU. In the final match of the day the RGU pair of Dr David Pertin and Tadung Dada defeated the NERIST pair of Yuhey Chikro and Papu Kumar Mahato with the score reading 21-17 & 21-16 in straight sets and sealed the trophy for RGU by securing an unassailable lead of eight matches to three.

The best player of the tournament award was bagged by Tadung Dada of RGU, while the best men’s doubles team award went to NERIST’s pair of Toko Shama and Dr P Devachandra Singh for the second consecutive year. The best smasher award went to Chewang T Bhutia of the NERIST.

The trophies were given away to all the players, match officials and volunteers by the chief patron, registrar of RGU and chairman of the Officers’ Club of RGU.