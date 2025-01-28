ASF seeks introduction of sociology in SCCZ

ZIRO, 27 Jan: Members of the Arunachal Sociological Forum (ASF) convened a meeting with the principal of Saint Claret College Ziro (SCCZ) recently to advocate the introduction of sociology as a core subject in the college.

The forum’s members highlighted the critical need to include sociology in the curriculum, citing its relevance to understanding and addressing the unique social, cultural, and developmental challenges of the state. They emphasised that sociology provides a framework to study human behaviour, social problem, social structures, and cultural dynamics, making it particularly relevant in a state as diverse as Arunachal Pradesh.

Discussing the current lack of sociology in educational institutions in Arunachal, the ASF representatives noted that the absence of sociology as a subject limits students’ exposure to the field and restricts their opportunities for higher studies and careers in sociology-related fields.

In response to the representation, the principal acknowledged the significance of sociology and expressed willingness to consider the proposal.

“The ASF remains optimistic about the collaboration with SSCZ, and is committed to supporting the implementation process,” it stated in a release.