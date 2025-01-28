Eastern air command chief calls on guv

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The Indian Air Force’ (IAF) Eastern Air Command Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Air Marshal Surat Singh, called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, and the two discussed enhancing air connectivity and the operational readiness of the advanced landing grounds (ALG) in the state.

The governor underscored the importance of activating the ALGs to their full potential, ensuring their optimal utilisation for both the armed forces and the civilian population. He proposed leveraging the IAF’s air traffic control infrastructure to facilitate civilian helicopter services, thereby improving connectivity in remote areas.

Looking ahead to the upcoming rainy season, the governor advised the officer to maintain high preparedness levels for the squadrons to handle evacuations, provide relief, and respond to medical emergencies in the state, as the region is prone to road blockages due to landslides.

The governor also suggested that the eastern air command initiate more awareness campaigns to motivate and recruit youths from Arunachal Pradesh into the IAF.

Air Marshal Singh assured the governor that these issues would be taken up with the appropriate forums within the defence establishment for necessary action. (Raj Bhavan)