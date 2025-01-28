Cyclist Tajum Dere to represent state in the 38th Nat’l Games

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Cyclist Tajum Dere, hailing from Shi-Yomi district, has etched his name in history as the first cyclist from Arunachal Pradesh to secure a spot in the 38th National Games.

This remarkable feat marks a proud moment for the state, inspiring the youths and shining a spotlight on Arunachal’s rising stature in competitive sports.

Sharing his excitement, Tajum said, “It brings me immense joy that, for the first time, MTB cycling has been included in the National Games. I am deeply honoured to represent my state as the first cyclist to qualify for the 38th National Games. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Cycling Federation of India for this opportunity, and to the Arunachal Cycling Association for its unwavering support.”

The 38th National Games, set to take place in Uttarakhand, will host some of the finest athletes from across the country.