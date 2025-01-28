Republic Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The 76th Republic Day was celebrated across the state with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on 26 January.

In Tawang district, Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Sangey Wangmu Mosobi unfurled the national flag and paid homage to the freedom fighters. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and the security forces for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders.

Following the address, commendation certificates and cash awards were presented to government employees and social workers for their outstanding services.

In West Siang district, Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage unfurled the national flag at the general ground of the government higher secondary school in Aalo.

In her speech she expressed gratitude to the armed forces for their sacrifice and steadfast commitment to protecting the borders and ensuring security and sovereignty.

She also highlighted the progress made by the district in various fields.

In Upper Subansiri district, Republic Day was celebrated across all administrative centres. DC Tasso Gambo hoisted the national flag in the presence of local MLA Taniya Sokiin headquarters Daporijo.

In Tirap district, the tricolour was unfurled by DC Techu Aran in headquarters Khonsa.

The DC paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom and democracy, and highlighted the impact of various welfare schemes in the district.

In Longding district, DC Bekir Nyorak unfurled the national flag. In his address he apprised the gathering of the achievements made so far by the government departments of the district, with special emphasis on CSS and social assistance programmes.

The DC urged the public to be forthcoming in combating the drug menace and explore the tourism potential of the district.

In Lower Siang district, Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at the Chido Chidu ground in Likabali, as well as in other administrative headquarters.

DC Rujjum Rakshap unfurled the tricolour in Likabali, and in his speech emphasised on development of the district. He appealed to the public to play a constructive role in the growth and development of the district.

In West Kameng district, Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at Buddha Stadium in Bomdila, as well as in other subdivisions of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar unfurled the national flag in Bomdila, and highlighted the significance of celebrating Republic Day, besides emphasising on the development and achievements of the district.

Expressing concern over the growing issue of narcotics consumption, she appealed to the public, especially the youths, to stay away from such substances. She also urged farmers and the public to refrain from cultivating cannabis, which she warned could jeopardise the future of the younger generation.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge visited Deepak Nabam Living Home in Senki Park, Itanagar, on Republic Day, and donated essential food items, medicines, etc, among the residents of the centre.

Wahge commended Nabam Vivek for his selfless service in providing a safe haven “for those marginalised due to health conditions or difficult life circumstances.”

“Nabam Vivek’s initiative is truly commendable as it offers comfort and care to individuals who often face societal neglect,” Wahge said.

Keyi Panyor district celebrated its first-ever Republic Dayon 26 January with great enthusiasm in headquarters Yachuli.

Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta in her address emphasised the importance of the Indian Constitution in shaping the country’s democratic fabric. She stressed that Republic Day is not just a celebration of India’s independence but a reminder of the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution.

Mehta urged the youths and girl children to be more proactive in the district’s development, and encouraged them to take advantage of the various government schemes and opportunities that are available to ensure that they can contribute meaningfully to the community and region’s progress.

The 76th Republic Day was celebrated across Upper Siang in a befitting manner. In Yingkiong, Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Rajive Chiduni unfurled the national flag and highlighted the historical significance of the day.

In Pakke-Kessang district, DC Bani Lego unfurled the tricolour and paid tributes to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Lego highlighted the journey of India as a sovereign nation,and the notable developmental works Pakke-Kessang has witnessed under the present government. He also appealed the people to protect wildlife and stop illegal fishing to maintain the rich ecosystem of the district.

In East Siang district, DC Tayi Taggu unfurled the national flag in headquarters Pasighat, in the presence of MLA Tapi Darang, SP Pankaj Lamba, prominent officers, leaders, retired bureaucrats and general public.

In his address, the DC conveyed profound gratitude to the planners of the Constitution for making India a vibrant and prosperous nation. He outlined the priority of the district administration to provide responsive and time-boundservice delivery to the people.

In Lohit district, DC Kesang Ngurup Damo unfurled the national flag, and paid homage to the freedom fighters, honouring their selfless sacrifices in the struggle for India’s independence.

Damo also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure inclusive growth and development. He spoke about the various central and state government schemes being implemented to improve the lives of citizens, focusing on programmes that aim to provide education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and infrastructure development.

He encouraged the people of Lohit to actively engage with these schemes and avail themselves of the benefits to uplift their living standards.

In Papum Pare district, Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen unfurled the tricolour in Yupia, and informed the people about various welfare schemes of the central government under various sectors, like agriculture, health, tourism, industries and advised them to avail the benefits of such schemes.

He also informed the gathering that a mega health camp will be held on 4 February at the district hospital in Doimukh.

In Anjaw district, Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin unfurled the national flag.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the DC highlighted the government’s achievements and various developmental initiatives and projects being implemented in the district.

In Leparada district headquarters Basar, DC Atul Tayeng unfurled the national flag at Todak Basar Memorial Stadium.

The event was also attended by local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, who inaugurated exhibition stalls put up by various departments and NGOs on the occasion. She also formally launched the 4G CCTV surveillance and vigilance system in Basar township, an initiative of the district administration as a step towards enhancing public safety and security. (With inputs from DIPROs)