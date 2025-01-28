Kisan Gosthi organised at Namsai KVK

NAMSAI, 27 Jan: Seventy-four progressive farmers, members of SHGs, and officials participated in a ‘Kisan Gosthi’ programme organised by the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Monday.

The programme was aimed at encouraging farmers to adopt scientific practices in agriculture and allied enterprises.

As part of the programme, a kisan mela was organised, at which progressive farmers and SHG members showcased high-quality products. “The kisan mela was a huge success with some of the farmers selling their entire displayed products,” the KVK informed in a release.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua said that the main objective of the programme was to create awareness among farmers regarding innovative agricultural technologies and motivating them to adopt improved practiced being promoted by the government.

ATMA ADO Aruna Manchey informed that the ATMA is working closely with farmers by organising training and interaction programmes, while ADO KhungangGangdandam encouraged the farmers to utilise the potential of perennial water sources in the area for better benefits.

ArSRLM BCL Michi Bida Buda encouraged forming of SHGs for improved livelihood and reduction in poverty, and DHO Mardo Nino motivated the participants to utilise modern technology, government schemes and scientific principles in their agricultural practices to reap maximum benefits.

Mushroom farmer Lachit Thamoung and progressive farmer Monbhai Thamoung were felicitated on the occasion.