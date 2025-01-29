Animal health camp held

BASAR, 28 Jan: Nineteen farmers participated in an ‘awareness-cum-animal health camp’ organised in Jigiri village by the ICAR AP Centre here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

During the camp, veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jini provided free veterinary medicine and anthelmintics feed supplement under the TSP project.

During the technical session, senior veterinary scientist (parasitology) Dr Joken Bam delivered a lecture on management and prevention of common parasitic diseases in livestock and poultry, while horticulture scientist Dr T Angami gave a lecture on round-the-year farming of crops under low-cost polyhouse technology.

Method demonstration on vaccination of poultry, drenching, and firsthand treatment of animals was also presented.