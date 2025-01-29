 Training  on cultural competency for health workers

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: A training session on ‘cultural competency’ was conducted for general nursing and midwifery nurses at the Regional Institute of Nursinghere on Tuesday, with the objective of bringing inclusivity and sensitivity in healthcare practices.

During the session, Dr Kaling Dabi from the Tribal Health Collaborative of the Piramal Foundation, who facilitated the session, emphasised the importance of understanding cultural diversity in healthcare settings to ensure equitable access to medical services and improve patient outcomes.

The training highlighted critical insights into respecting and integrating indigenous and cultural practices into healthcare. The participants were encouraged to reflect on managing biases and addressing cultural barriers that often arise in healthcare interactions.

“Such discourse is a necessity for the Indian medical system, where cultural diversity shapes patient dynamics. These programmes instil much-needed awareness among healthcare professionals to ensure that treatment approaches are not only clinically effective but also culturally respectful,” Dr Dabi said.

“Cultural competency training, while relatively new to India, needs widespread implementation in private and government healthcare institutions. These initiatives can improve the relationship between healthcare providers and the communities they serve to build trust and improve healthcare delivery and outcomes,” he added.