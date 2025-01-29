Legal awareness prog organised

MEDO, 28 Jan: The Lohit District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the district administration and the Wakro unit of the CALSOM, organised a legal awareness programme at Medo village on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi emphasised the importance of the government’s Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, highlighting its objectives in combating drug abuse and addiction.

The DLSA secretary provided detailed information on various schemes of the National Legal Services Authority, the role and responsibilities of the DLSA, the importance of lok adalats, and key provisions under the POCSO Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Advocate Taimso Boo elaborated the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, sensitising the public to the illegality of opium cultivation and consumption in India. He also dwelt on new developments in criminal laws and the amendments introduced.

Advocate Bajongso Kri outlined the functions of the DLSA and explained the roles and powers of gaon burahs under the Civil Courts Act.

Prominent social activist L Kri addressed the devastating effects of drugs on youths and the society, and advocated collective efforts to eradicate opium cultivation and trafficking.

CALSOM Wakro unit president Solemso Amamotivated the village elders to actively join the fight against drug abuse, emphasising the need for social action, while ArSRLM Wakro Block Manager Kenri Basar informed the attendees about alternative livelihood options.

The programme witnessed the participation of around 100 attendees, including GBs, PRI members, youth groups, women groups, anganwadi workers, and self-help groups. (DIPRO)