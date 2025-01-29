PBBK organises counselling prog

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: A counselling programme was organised by the Academic Award Committee (AAC) of the Pertin Bodum Bane Kebang (PBBK) for candidates from the PBBK clan who have qualified for the APPSCCE mains.

Held in the blended mode at the conference hall of the Donyi Polo College of Teacher Education here on Tuesday, the programme provided expert guidance and actionable strategies to support the candidates in their preparations for the mains examination.

Various guidance sessions saw motivational speeches and deliberations by expert panellists comprising former commissioner to the state government Belatee Pertin, RGU English Professor Miazi Hazam, former trade & commerce director Tokong Pertin, IPR Director Onyok Pertin, GoAP Undersecretary Miranda Pertin, PRO to the chief secretary Tokmem Pertin, Bajirao IAS Academy, Itanagar managing director Rajesh Kumar, and Pangin Circle Officer Niyang Pertin.

Among others, the organising committee members, and AAC member and RGU Joint Registrar David Pertin moderated the programme. PBBK-ICR block president Tony Pertin, PBBK-ICR block general secretary and member of AAC Mibo Pertin, AAC chairman Obang Pertin, and AAC member Oda Pertin also spoke during the session, which featured interactive Q&A round, feedback, and panel discussion.