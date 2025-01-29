U/Siang police conduct awareness campaign against drugs

YINGKIONG, 28 Jan: The Upper Siang district police conducted an anti-drug awareness programme at the VKV here on Tuesday, with the aim of raising awareness on drug abuse and associated health hazards.

Upper Siang DSP Gocham Sakter gave a presentation on the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act and informed the students about its key points, besides the legal provision to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. He also emphasised on recognising inappropriate behaviour and reporting it immediately to family members, police or the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and highlighted the stringent punishment under the Act.

Yingkiong Police Station Sub-Inspector Kipa Robin emphasised on sustained effort from all stakeholders to effectively fight against the drug menace. He also advised the students to stay away from drugs and engage in physical activities like sports to remain active and healthy.

SI Ojing Moyong, while sharing his experience of dealing with drug abuse cases, advised the students to respect their parents and elders and listen to their advice to become better persons.

Upper Siang CWC advocate Panyang also advised the students to always remain cautious and stay away from using any form of drugs.

All Upper Siang GB Welfare Association president Akkong Libang spoke on how drugs use can jeopardise a healthy society. He advised the students to choose a healthy life and never give in to drugs and other bad habits. Advocating concerted effort from all sections of the society to fight against the menace of drugs in the district, he also requested the police department to share identities of habitual drug peddlers with the GBs, “so that it can be circulated among all GBs to prevent drug peddlers from ruining lives of young generations.”

HGB Tanyong Lipir also advised the students to refrain from indulging in any unwanted activities and focus on their studies to become responsible citizens.

ABK Youth president Nong Nangu commended the district police for conducting the programme for the students. Nangu requested all the students to share the knowledge gained from the programme among their families and friends to remain alert against harmful effects of drugs.

Mothers and representatives from SHGs also spoke and expressed their support in creating awareness on illicit drugs and the child protection Act to ensure a safer future for all children.

Representatives of CBOs, SHG members, GBs, police officials, the VKV principal, its vice principal and students from Class 8 to 10 attended the programme.

A short film, ‘Roshni- Crusade against Drug Abuse’, made by the capital police, and audiovisual short clippings of movies on drugs were also screened to raise awareness on the menace of drugs. (DIPRO)