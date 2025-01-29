Riga Adventure and Music Fest concludes

RIGA, 28 Jan: The Riga Adventure and Music Fest-2025, organised by the local administration, concluded here in Siang district on Sunday.

The event was aimed at promoting Riga as a prime tourist destination while equipping the youths with essential skills in hospitality and adventure sports.

The festival featured diverse activities, including river rafting, kayaking, zip lining, trekking, hiking, career counselling, jamming sessions, bonfires, sports, musical concerts, and a fashion show. These activities fostered skill development and strengthened community engagement.

Riga EAC Philip Jerang said that the event highlighted Riga’s potential as a tourist hub while empowering the local youths through hands-on training and learning opportunities.

Riga, a declared heritage village in Siang district, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and peace-loving community. The festival leveraged these attributes to attract visitors while showcasing the region’s cultural and environmental appeal.

One of the key highlights of the festival was the Miss Riga Adventure-2025 pageant.

Oyi Yorni from Shi-Yomi district won the title, while Mipo Tali from Siang district and Aseng Jamoh won the first runner-up and second runner-up title, respectively.

Yorni was also announced the brand ambassador of Riga Adventure for the coming year. (DIPRO)