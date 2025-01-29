WRGC shines at national integration camp, Arunachal bags best NSS contingent award

DEOMALI, 28 Jan: Janglin Lamra, a BA 5th semester student from Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) here in Tirap district,secured the first prize in the speech competition in the weeklong national integration camp for NSS volunteers from across the country held at the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Jorhat (Assam) from 21 to 27 January.

Representing Arunachal Pradesh, a contingent of 10 NSS volunteers from WRGC also won the best NSS contingent award during the camp. The contingent was led by Programme Officer and Assistant Professor Ngamwang Lowang.

The camp was organised by the NSS cell of the AAU, Jorhat, in collaboration with the Guwahati-based regional directorate of the NSS, with the theme ‘Youth for My Bharat’.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 200 NSS volunteers and programme officers from 16 states, including Assam, Arunachal, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The weeklong camp featured a series of enriching activities, including cultural exchanges, showcasing the diverse traditions of the participating states;technical sessions on the role of NSS volunteers in entrepreneurship development; hands-on training on disaster preparedness; discussions on fashion and national integration; insights into the role of financial institutions in fostering national integration; and life skills education.

Various competitions, including speech, painting, and rangoli contests added to the vibrancy of the camp. (DIPRO)