Swachh Bharat Abhiyan prog held

AMLIANG, 28 Jan: Anjaw district KVK organised a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme at the VKV here in the district on Tuesday. It saw the participation of 190 individuals, including schoolchildren and teachers.

As part of the programme, KVK scientists Pooja Singnale, Satveer Yadav, and Keshab Gogai conducted a drawing competition for students,on the theme ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’. Fifty students participated in the competition, showcasing their creativity on the theme.

Prizes were awarded to the top three participants in recognition of their outstanding artwork.

Earlier, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal delivered atalk on the importance of cleanliness, emphasising the role of students in building a clean and healthy environment.

KVK teacher Vinod also spoke.

This was followed by a cleanliness drive on the school campus, which saw the participants of students and the school’s staff.