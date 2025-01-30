Multiple vehicles collide on icy road near Sela tunnel

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 29 Jan: Multiple vehicles collided and skidded off the icy road near the Sela tunnel in West Kameng district on Wednesday morning.

As per sources, a Tata Sumo, which was proceeding to Guwahati from Tawang, was hit by an Army vehicle due to poor visibility and slippery road, causing multiple vehicle collisions.

However, there were no reports of casualties.

The road stretch from Sela to Jang has been enveloped in thick cover of snow, following an overnight snowfall, making it harder to control vehicles.

Tawang as well as West Kameng district have been issuing traffic advisories from time to time, advising the travelers to exercise caution and fit their vehicles with snow chains while driving on snow-covered roads.