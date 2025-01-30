ADC flags off cycle expedition organized by CRPF

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 29 Jan: The 186 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized a cycle expedition here in Changlang district on Tuesday.

The expedition from Miao to Namsai via Kharsang with slogan ‘Valour on every pedal’ was flagged off by ADC R.D Thungon in the presence of circle officer Nawang Thutan, the battalion’s Assistant Commandants Bipin Kumar Singh and Seema Devi.

Addressing the gathering, Thungon said that the CRPF being the oldest and largest paramilitary force plays a significant role in maintaining the internal security in the country. Thungon commended the CRPF for doing exceptional job during the recently concluded general election in the country.

Wishing good luck to the cyclists, he expressed desire to see many more such innovative events in future. The ADC assured every possible support from the administration for grand success of the cycle expedition.

“The motto behind organizing the cycle expedition was to encourage the youths to join armed forces, imbibe the sense of patriotism and strengthen bonhomie between the CRPF and the civilians,” Assistant Commandant Seema Devi said.

Assistant Commandant Bipin Kumar Singh also spoke in detail about the expedition and the CRPF.

With its head office at Joipur in Namsai, the 186 battalion of the force looks after the internal security of the entire region.