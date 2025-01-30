Debing village gets new Gumin Soyin dere

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 29 Jan: A newly constructed Gumin Soyin dere(community hall) was inaugurated by MP Tapir Gao at Debing village in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The RCC hall project worth Rs. 75 lakh, granted under East- Arunachal Lok Sabha MP’s LAD fund, was executed by Pasighat PWD division.

Declaring the new community hall opened, Gao said community hall bears the prestige of Adi people as it is considered as a symbol of unity and prosperity. He asked villagers to use the hall for creative purposes.

Saying that residents of Debing village are labourious, Gao asked the villagers to adopt commercial horticulture and entrepreneurship activities for enhancing their household economy.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the village secretary, seeking funds for community fencing in and around Debing village, Gao assured that he would try his level best to manage some funds.

Speaking on the occasion, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu suggested local villagers maintain cooperation with the district administration for successful implementation of the development schemes.

He urged the villagers to protect natural resources including wildlife and other forest wealth for their future generations. The DC also asked local youths to take pledge to keep their locality ‘drug and waste-free’ zone.

Former Debing village secretary Kaling Moyong highlighted the significance of community hall, saying that the hall is an inseparable part of their social life.

Among others, head GB Yon Yomso, village secretary Takiram Siboh, former Debing Anchal Samity member Kamin Apum also spoke on the occasion.