Police arrest two interstate drug peddlers

PAPU NALLAH, 29 Jan: Two suspected interstate drug peddlers were arrested by the police during an operation under Operation Dawn 2.0 at Borum here on Tuesday last.

Police also seized approximately 7 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo in a release informed that a team led by Papu Hills PS OC Insp. T. Mai along with Insp. G. Basar, SI P.K Riram and Ct. P. Saikia, based on a tip-off, apprehended Diluar Hussain (35) and Aminur Ali (19), both from Assam, while they were attempting to sell narcotics in the Itanagar Capital Region.

A total of five vials of suspected heroin were recovered from their possession. The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Papu Hills Police Station, and further investigation is on, the SP stated.

The SP has further appreciated the police team for its swift action and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the region.