ICFAI University wins ‘Excellence in University Education Award’

AGARTALA, 29 Jan: The ICFAI University in Tripura has been awarded with the prestigious “Excellence in University Education” by Times of India in Times Business Award 2025, North East category.

Tripura’s ICFAI University vice chancellor prof.(Dr.) Biplab Halder received the award on behalf of the University from renowned actor Sharman Joshi in a award giving ceremony held at the Taj Vivanta Hotel in Guwahati on 24 January.

ICFAI University, Tripura expressed heartiest thanks and gratitude to the Times of India for presenting the award in recognition of university’s excellence in education.