World NTDs Day observed at DBC

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Red Ribbon Club of Don Bosco College (DBC), Itanagar, observed the World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day on 30 January, under the theme ‘Unite, Act, and Eliminate’.

The programme was aimed at raising awareness about NTDs, which continue to affect millions of people worldwide, particularly in underprivileged communities.

The event featured a presentation by Red Ribbon Club coordinator Dr Ravi Mihu, who emphasised the importance of awareness, prevention, and timely treatment of NTDs. He highlighted the global burden of these diseases and the need for collective action to eliminate them.

The event concluded with a call to action, urging students to advocate better healthcare access and hygiene practices to help eliminate NTDs from affected communities.

The observance of World NTD Day at Don Bosco College showcased the institution’s commitment to health awareness and social responsibility, aligning with global efforts to fight these neglected diseases.