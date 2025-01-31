NES welcomes approval for ACSSD in Tarasso

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has expressed appreciation for Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Education Minister PD Sona for approving the establishment of the Arunachal College of Science and Skill Development (ACSSD) in Tarasso in Papum Pare district.

“Establishing this institution of national importance shall be a game-changer in the state’s higher education system and offer numerous opportunities to the state’s youth. It will become an academic hub of excellence and drive economic growth by creating a more skilled human resource and workforce, attracting investments and boosting inclusive, diverse, and equitable access to higher education,” the NES stated in a release on Thursday.

“This would align our graduates with international standards and skills learning, enhancing the state’s education system to maintain global competitiveness and potentially producing self-reliant, trained, skilled graduates. The institution shall emphasise skilling and multidisciplinary approaches to foster an innovation ecosystem within the state, leading to fundamental scientific advancement and economic benefits to meet the challenges of the 21st century while preserving the rich cultural heritage and identities,” it said.

The NES meanwhile urged the state government to “keep liberal seeds budgetary provisions for the prerequisite human resources, academic and administrative physical infrastructure to create a state-of-the-art laboratory and practical-oriented skilling learning ecosystem.”