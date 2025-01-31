Wangsu reviews development activities in Changlang

CHANGLANG, 30 Jan: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Thursday held a detailed review meeting with heads of departments and the deputy commissioner of Changlang district to assess the progress and challenges across agricultural and allied sectors in the district.

During the meeting, department officials highlighted the district’s substantial agricultural potential while bringing attention to critical challenges, including acute staff shortage, non-functional offices and current low productivity levels. The minister received comprehensive updates on flagship schemes’ implementation and financial status.

Wangsu stressed on the importance of need-based distribution of scheme benefits, and stressed the critical role of quality inputs, particularly in fisheries and agriculture. He directed the fisheries department to establish hatcheries using revolving funds to ensure sustainable fish seed production.

Addressing concerns about scheme implementation, the minister particularly focused on the Atmanirbhar programme, emphasising the necessity of proper beneficiary identification and subsequent support. He expressed serious concern regarding the potential misuse of scheme funds and called for stringent monitoring mechanisms.

The minister shared updates on the innovative ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative, saying that “fisheries and animal husbandry sectors are currently under the first phase, with agriculture and horticulture scheduled for the next phase.”

“We aim to nurture future leaders in these sectors through comprehensive training programmes,” he said.

A significant announcement was made regarding the minister’s personal initiative, ‘Krishi Kendra’, which envisions a unified office space for all allied departments in each district. “This integration will significantly reduce farmers’ difficulties in dealing with multiple departments,” the minister explained.

The review meeting also covered progress updates on the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, with discussions on banking-related challenges in fund disbursement.

Wangsu highlighted the critical need for enhanced fodder production, and cautioned the HoDs about private dealership of plants. He emphasised the importance of providing proper nutrition to farmers and ensuring their welfare. The minister also addressed career progression concerns of department officials, linking it to their commitment to the state’sdevelopment.

“Our departments directly impact people’s lives. It’s crucial to identify and motivate potential young farmers while ensuring that existing farmers receive adequate support,” the minister said, underlining the symbiotic relationship between departmental efficiency and agricultural progress.

The meeting concluded with a renewed focus on strengthening the agricultural sector through improved coordination, efficient resource utilisation, and farmer-centric approaches.