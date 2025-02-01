Future of society depends on youths: CIC Gamlin

Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 4.0 ends

KOMBO JIRDIN, 31 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Jarken Gamlin urged the youths of the state to excel in their studies.

Attending the valedictory function of the Arunachal Yuva Samanvay (AYS) 4.0 here in West Siang district on Friday, Gamlin said: “Education is the backbone of every society, and the future of the society depends on the youths of today.”

He also appealed to the youths to work for the uplift of the state and the society.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini in his address urged the youths to be the torchbearers of the society, and encouraged them to excel both in sports activities and academics. The minister also urged meritorious sportspersons to “grab the facilities provided by the state government.”

Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi highlighted the objective of conducting the AYS.

Brigadier Md Shahid Ahmad and DSO Tumto Loyi also spoke.

Gamlin and Brig Ahmad gave away the prizes to the winners of various events.

The four-day AYS was organised by the sports and youth affairs department in collaboration with the district administration and the local organising committee of Kombo Jirdin village. Kombo Jirdin ZPM Momar Lollen coordinated with the local organisers and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme.

Delegates from various tribes of Arunachal, government officers, including DC Mamu Hage, ex-minister Doi Ado, panchayat leaders, cultural teams and members of the public attended the valedictory function. (DIPRO)