Insurgent recruiter Raju Chakma nabbed

[Pisi Zauing]

CHANGLANG, 31 Jan: After a search for nearly five months, the Changlang district police have arrested insurgent recruiter Raju Chakma, a resident of Bijoypur-III under Bordumsa police station in Changlang district.

He was nabbed from Jalukie area in Peren district of Nagaland, with support from the Nagaland Police and the 9 Assam Rifles.

Based on a formal complaint regarding Chakma’s involvement in subversive activities, a criminal case [u/s 113 (4) of the BNS] was registered on 7 August,2024.

Chakma had assumed a false identity as ‘Ngulkogin Singson’ and was living in Nagaland for the past few months. The Changlang police was after Chakma for his alleged role in luring and recruiting several youths into a banned militant group. He was also wanted for his connection in several other serious criminal activities.

The police recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 45 live rounds of ammunition, alongwith two mobile phones from Chakma’s possession.

The police said they are confident of accumulating vital information from Chakma with regard to subversive activities of insurgent outfits active in the region.