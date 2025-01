ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Health Minister Biyuram Wahge handed over the charge of the state BJP president to former MLA Kaling Moyong here during a party event on Friday.

Congratulating the party leaders, workers, mandal units’ presidents and district units’ presidents on the occasion, Waghe, who was until now the state BJP president, urged all to work with dedication for a better Arunachal.

Former minister Tage Taki, and former MLAs DW Karma, Kumsi Sidisow and Goruk Pordung were also present.