Guide training and trekking expedition organised

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek recently flagged off a trekking expedition to BudumLagney after the formation of the Budum Lagney Management Committee.

The ‘guide training-cum-trekking expedition’, organised by the Papum Pare district tourism office, in collaboration with the district administration and the Arunachal Tourism Society, was aimed at promoting the Budum Lagney heritage trekking trail, and to provide on-field training to potential tourist guides and tour operators, led by Mercy Tours and Travel proprietor Tadar Robin.

“The trekking route comprised Sangrik Hapa-SunriGika-Herr Baddar-Horo Yarne-Horo Lith-BudumLagney Top. The mythological site, Budum Lagney Top, is closely related to the story of Geykar Senyi lake and the legend of Tei Bida, with footprints of Tei Bida on its giant rock covered by dense yet serene forest, providing unmatched solace which can be best for hikers, and adventure and nature lovers,” the tourism office stated a release.

“Earlier the Budum Lagney was without any caretaker to maintain the famous mythological spots. After the formation of the Budum Lagney Management Committee, the spot and the trekking trail will be looked after by them. The management will also provide porter, food and accommodation services for trekkers who wish to go for trekking to this exciting trail,” the release added.