DC calls for monitoring of projects

HAWAI, 31 Jan: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin directed all heads of departments of the district to closely monitor the implementation of schemes and projects at regular intervals to ensure quality of work and completion of work on time.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting here on Friday, the DC also called for expediting the works under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

He also urged the departmental officers to ensure that the benefits of central and state government flagship schemes reach the beneficiaries, and advocated conducting outreach programmes to inform the people about the benefits of various schemes.

The DC further emphasised on the importance of coordinating with the armed forces for smooth implementation of the schemes under the VVP.

He further sought proper implementation of the Atmanirbhar Yojana (ANY) by the agriculture, horticulture, fishery and veterinary departments.

“The implementation of the ANY sanctioned during 2024-25 is to be done urgently, so that it can be implemented by March 2025,” he said.

During the meeting, officials from various departments delivered presentations on the performance of their respective departments.